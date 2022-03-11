Joseph Freolia Brown III, 72, of Burkittsville, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland.
Born on March 26, 1949, in Maryland, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Brown Jr. and Anna Lee (Stark) Brown.
Mr. Brown was an avid golfer with a scratch handicap for many decades. At Georgetown University, he held the No. 1 spot on the golf team. He was a member at several golf clubs, including Ballybunion in Ireland and Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, where he was a two-time club champion and served as club vice president. Mr. Brown won numerous amateur golf tournaments, including the Mid-Atlantic Father-Son and several two-man team competitions across the country.
Professionally, Mr. Brown ran J.F. Brown & Associates, a land surveying and development firm in Frederick County. During his career, he served on the board of Catoctin & Frederick Soil Conservation Districts and as chairman of the Frederick County Planning Commission, and he was a champion of property rights for the Frederick County agricultural community. In addition to designing and planning residential communities, he contributed to the design of three local golf courses: Maple Run, Frederick Golf Club and Maryland National.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter, Megan Brown; his son, Andrew and wife Kelly; his son, Philip and wife Julia; his grandchildren, Henry, Caitlin, Brooks and Mackenzie; his sister, Diane Brown Cunningham and husband Paul Cunningham; and his nephews, John and James Cunningham. He will be remembered by his many friends and family as a golfer of unusual talent; a loving father and grandfather; a passionate Hoya; an outdoorsman and conservationist; a Civil War buff; a prepared Eagle Scout; and above all as a generous and outgoing man with an infectious passion for life.
A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, March 22 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 112 E. Second St., Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to his memory may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org/donate/) or the Kline Hospice House (frederickhealthhospice.org).
Funeral arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.