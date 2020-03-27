Joseph (Joe) Bernard Glover Jr., 90, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Doris Martin Glover. Born in Washington, D.C., on July 11, 1929, he was a son of the late Joseph B. Sr. and Anita Rogers Glover.
Joe had worked from July 1952 to December 1992 — 40 years — as an electric engineer for Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Labs (APL) in Howard County. He proudly served his country in the United States Naval Reserves. He was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and a honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd degree. He enjoyed bowling, fly fishing and the Jim Beam Bottling Club.
Surviving are his three children, Mary T. Moran and husband Robert, of Libertytown, Patricia A. Rempe and husband Michael, of Urbana and Joseph B. Glover III and wife Laura Melia, of Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Vivian Jackson and husband Brent, Andrew Rempe, Jessica Moore and husband Daniel, Michael Rempe, John Rempe, Joseph Glover and Aidan Glover.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Johns Catholic Church with interment in the St. Johns Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 116 East Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or to the Kline Hospice House, 7700 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.