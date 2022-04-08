Joseph Hamilton, of Walkersville, died Saturday, March 26. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Robert Jefferson Hemby, of Frederick, died Monday, April 4. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Catherine “Jane” Shoemaker, of Walkersville, died Tuesday, April 5. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Mary Beatty Schumacher, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, died Saturday, April 2.
James Thomas Skarda, of Frederick, died Wednesday, April 6. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
The Rev. Dorothy Ann (Easley) Thomas, of Upper Marlboro, formerly of Frederick, died Wednesday, March 23.
Richard Albert White, of Baltimore, died Thursday, March 31. Arrangements are by Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, Frederick.
Howard Carroll Williams, of Olney, died Tuesday, April 5. Arrangements are by Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, Frederick.
Patty Jean Ventimiglia, of Knoxville, died Friday, April 1. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Doris G. Zimmerman, of Taneytown, died Wednesday, April 6. Arrangements are by Hartzler Funeral Home, Woodsboro.