Joseph Harbaugh

CLAXTON: Joseph Robert Harbaugh, 80, passed away Sept. 18, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Frederick County, Maryland but moved to Evans County, Georgia in 2005. He was in the U.S. Army basic training, Maryland National Guard Service and had a 31-year career with the U.S. Park Service before retiring in 1995. He enjoyed working on cars, making picture frames, and doing repair work and furniture restoration. He was very good at horseshoes and was Frederick County’s Horseshoe Champion at one time. He enjoyed going to Charles Town, playing cards and eating steamed Maryland blue crabs. He was a wonderful husband and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Harbaugh was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Harbaugh.
SURVIVORS: his wife, Paula Harbaugh of Claxton; five daughters, Gretchen (Tony) Derryberry of Claxton, Julie (Ted) Spiropoulos of Rockville, Maryland, Dr. Kristina Harbaugh of Claxton, Lucinda (Chris) Doulos of Claxton and Angelina Harbaugh of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Pete Spiropoulos, Victoria (Marco) Carmona, Samantha Doulos, Jessica Bowers, Alexandra Spiropoulos, Charles King, III, and Callista King; three great-grandchildren, Micaela Slater, Rhett Doulos and Ariella Carmona.
