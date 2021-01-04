Joseph Hering

Mr. Joseph Leister Hering, 87, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Buckeystown, MD, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Quincy Village Health Center. Born Jan. 21, 1933 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late George Armacost and Dorothy (Leister) Hering. He and his wife, Phyllis (Terry) Hering, were married on Oct. 24, 2009. Mr. Hering graduated from Westminster (MD) High School in 1952, was the first president of the Westminster High School FFA, and later served in the United States Army. He was a respected farmer in the Buckeystown area for over 45 years and truly enjoyed his life’s work. Mr. Hering was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Waynesboro, and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and model trains — especially while he was at Quincy Village. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Douglas Hering of Buckeystown, MD, Lisa Hering of Frederick, MD, Robert Hering of San Francisco, CA, and Sarah McNally of New Market, MD; four grandchildren, Michael Hering, David Hering, Matthew Hering, and Rosemarie McNally; two great-granddaughters, Anna Hering and Izzy Hering. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, William Hering. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Christ United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
