Joseph Jerome Ford, 82, a 45-year resident of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Oct. 5, 2021. Joe was born and raised in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and was predeceased by his parents, Peter Joseph and Margaret Gorman Ford; as well his brother, James Francis Ford.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Crosson Ford; son, Peter Crosson Ford and wife Courtney Ford, of Sharon, Massachusetts; daughter, Julia Ford Corrigan and husband Michael Corrigan, of Washington, D.C.; brother, Peter Anthony Ford, of Bradford, Massachusetts; and three grandsons, Ian, Arthur and Rory Ford, of Sharon, Massachusetts.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Providence College while working as a journeyman typesetter. He subsequently held positions in sales and sales management in the printing and publishing technology fields. Mr. Ford was a longtime community volunteer who delivered Meals On Meals in Frederick for 19 years.
In addition to his family, Joe loved golf, coffee and being with people. His sense of humor was infectious. He was a long-term cancer survivor who acknowledged a great debt to Dr. Stephen Yang and The John Hopkins Hospital.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church at noon Friday, Oct. 15. A visitation will be held one hour beforehand, with a reception immediately following. St. Katharine Drexel is located at 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. In the coming weeks, his ashes will be buried in a family plot in Boston.
Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Katharine Drexel Mortgage Fund.