Mr. Joseph Jerry Stull, born Jan. 17, 1952, of New Midway, Maryland, passed away with his family by his side on April 6, 2021, after a battle with a long illness.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Betty and Ray Baker; and his daughter, Lindsay Megan Stull. He is survived by his sons, Timothy and Andrew Stull.
Jerry owned and operated Stull’s Custom Floors, serving the tri-state area for more than 40 years. Jerry was a master at his craft and was considered by many to be a legend in his own time. He also mentored many employees through the course of his career, helping them to learn the craft of hardwood flooring. Many of them went on to open successful flooring businesses of their own. This was an immense source of joy and pride for him.
Jerry was also an avid car collector, passing that love of cars on to his two sons. Jerry was a father, husband, mentor and businessman, but most importantly, he cared about his fellow man. He helped others find their way and gave them a hand when most wouldn’t. He succeeded in a world where the odds were stacked against him, but he did it his way. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. April 25 at the Lewistown Social Club. Jerry’s family encourages anyone who knew him to come and share a story and a meal with them during this celebration. Address: 10540 Putman Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter.