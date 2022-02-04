Joseph A. Knott, 91, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, MD.
Born on November 11, 1930, in Graceham, MD, he was the son of the late Austin Knott and Nora (Harbaugh) Knott.
Joseph served in the United States Army. When he was done with his service, he was a carpenter and later in life retired from the National Bureau of Standards.
He was a master carpenter and made clocks and picture frames. He enjoyed fishing and hunting when he had the time.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 73 years, Dora “Skip” Elizabeth Knott; daughters, Diane Stup, Debra Eyler, Denise Bernstein and Daphne Reckley; sons, Joseph Knott, Dale Knott, Douglas Knott and Dean Knott; grandchildren Maria Roberts, Ella Knott, Daniel Eyler, Jessica Eyler-Staley, David J. Reckley, Brian Reckley, Karrie Freeman, Ashley Knott, Catherine Bernstein, Kyle Knott and Kayla Knott-Youngblood along with 14 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Thurmont), 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD.
A celebration of Joseph’s life journey will take place at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Thurmont), 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD. Interment will be at the Grotto of Mt. St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.