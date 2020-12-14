Joseph Kuhn

Joseph Maynard Kuhn, 77, of Thurmont, and formerly of Sabillasville passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Copper Ridge Assisted Living of Sykesville, Maryland.
Born Dec. 18, 1942, in Sabillasville, he was the son of the late Ray Leon Sr. & Agnes Margaret nee Fox Kuhn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Edgar “Jimmy” Kuhn, special aunt Helen Kuhn Keefer, and son-in-law Larry C. Flohr Jr.
Joe was a veteran of the Maryland National Guard turning 18 at Ft. Knox in Kentucky. He started his career in law enforcement in the 1960s with the Thurmont Police, transferring to the Maryland State Police, and with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Joe was a Past Master of Acacia Lodge # 155 of Thurmont. He enjoyed attending auctions and antiques.
He is survived by his wife D. Lorraine Kuhn; daughter Rebecca L. Flohr; brother Ray L. Kuhn Jr; grandchildren Kasey L. Pomeroy (Michael), Brooke Kaiser (Zachary); great-grandchildren Abigail, Luke, & Joseph; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Brown’s Cemetery in Foxville Maryland, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating.
Joe’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont.