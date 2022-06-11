Joseph Lewis

Joseph F. Lewis, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away June 8, 2022. He was born Aug. 5, 1936, in Wellsville, Ohio. He was the son of Gladys, nee Quayle, and Charles A. Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Lewis; daughters, Laurie Lewis and Janelle Marzi; and three grandchildren, David Marzi, Alanna Marzi and Brian Marzi. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and close neighbors and friends.
Joseph was a resident of Ohio until he and Carol retired and moved to Maryland in 1998 to be closer to family. Carol and Joseph spent many hours on the road to Alexandria, Virginia, to see the grandchildren play in many sports and participate in school activities. They visited Laurie when she lived in Germany and at her home in Virginia.
Joseph graduated from Wellsville High School in 1954 and from Ohio Northern University in 1958 with a degree in political science. He was a member of Phi Mu Delta. He graduated from Kent State in 1963 with a master’s degree in education. He did postgraduate work at Akron University and Cleveland State University. He was a teacher in Mentor, Ohio, and later a guidance counselor in Mentor until he retired in 1994. He taught positive parenting classes at Lakeland Community College, the Lake County YMCA and numerous churches in the area. He was a Martha Holden Jennings scholar.
Joseph was an active member of the United Methodist Church wherever he lived. He was the youth director at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, and lay pastor at South Harpersfield United Methodist Church for three years. He also substituted for local pastors. He was involved in United Methodist Men at Chardon United Methodist Church, led disciple classes, and led and participated in great-decision classes and religion-in-life classes. He participated in many church committees. He led grief groups and was a reader for the church cantatas.
Joseph and Carol were both direct service volunteers for Hospice of Frederick County and delivered Meals on Wheels in the Middletown area. Joe was a 13-gallon blood donor.
Joseph was an avid gardener and reader, and he loved major league, college and high school sports. He enjoyed being with his family. He often walked from home to see Middletown play football. In the past, he was a dedicated jogger.
Joseph loved his wife, daughters and grandchildren with all his heart. He loved animals, and with Carol, they had numerous dogs during their marriage.
Joseph loved living in Middletown and looking out the windows of his home at the lovely sunsets over South Mountain. He often said, “I love this valley!”
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to four very special caregivers from right at home: Taylor, Brenda, Amy and Nova.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Middletown United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Interment will be private, and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.