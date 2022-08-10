Joseph Lohenitz, 96, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2022, at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy. He was the devoted husband of Mildred (Kasmer) Lohenitz for 57 years. He was born Dec. 24, 1925, in McAdoo, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Michael and Agnes Lohenitz. He graduated from McAdoo High School. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Marines during World War II. He also served as a sergeant first class in the Army during the Korean War. He worked two jobs for most of his life. He was a pipe fitter for Remington Arms in Connecticut for 35 years. He also worked at Southern New England Ice & Oil in Connecticut for 45 years. In addition to his wife and best friend, Mildred, he is survived by his daughter, Susan Berube and husband Jeffrey; his grandchildren and “buddies,” Kimberly, 11, and Colton, 7; and his best fur buddy, Jackie. In his retirement, he loved traveling across the country with his wife. They visited 39 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. He enjoyed gambling at many casinos during their travels. He loved being outside, working in the yard, gardening and taking his dogs for long walks. Pop-Pop, as he was known by his grandchildren, was happiest when playing with them. They played Army together, and he loved telling them stories that he creatively created. A memorial Mass with military honors will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
