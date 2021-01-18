Joseph M. Rowe Sr., 73, of Thurmont, MD, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family — after a courageous battle of over 18 months of Pancreatic Cancer. He was the husband of Virginia (Rattie) Rowe of 39 years. Born on Nov. 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Henry Harrison and Ollie Lillian (Shifflett) Rowe.
Joe retired from R.D. Bean Roofing where he was a sheet-metal mechanic & worked in that trade for over 50 years. He was an active member of the Sons of the Amvets Post #7, Thurmont, and also a member of the Sons of the Legion Post #282, Woodsboro. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed his time with family and friends and was well known for his famous crab feed parties along with his delicious Seafood Gumbo.
Joe is survived by daughter Stacy Williams and husband Kirk, of Martinsburg, WV, and Joseph Rowe II (Marty) and Tonya (Houser), of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren Sadie (Sharp) and husband Charles (CJ), Jake Rowe; Kristia, Garritt & Penelope Williams and Peyton & Kassidy Meadows; two great-grandsons, Blaise & Magnus Sharp; his brothers and sisters Henry Rowe (Betty) of FL, John Rowe (Wilma) of Adamstown, Robert Rowe (Glenda) of Frederick, Katherine Derita (the late Nick Derita) of Westminister, Mae Hausler (Wayne) of WV, Shirley Cole (the late William) of Thurmont, Nancy Flohr (Clifford) of PA, and Betty Rowe of Thurmont. He was preceded in death by his sister Joan Stone. He is also survived by his very special longtime friend Alan Spahr.
Joe and Virginia would like to thank their very special friends: Al & Laure Spahr; Karen & Ken Simundson; John and Mel Burkett; and Dave & Mary Davis, for their years of friendship & memories.
A special thank-you to all the staff at the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute and Hospice of Frederick County, MD, for their caring and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Frederick County, MD. Interment will be private and at a later time.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.