Joseph M. Shelton

Joseph Markwood Shelton, born Aug. 9, 1947, in Utica, Maryland, died in his home surrounded by his loved ones on June 19, 2022. He was the son of Clifford and Mildred Keeney Shelton. He was a 1965 graduate of Walkersville High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1966-1968. He was married for 54 years to the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Terrena Shelton, on Oct. 28, 1967. He retired from the Architect of the U.S. Capitol, where he worked for over 30 years as a mechanical engineer. He was an integral part, serving as project manager for the construction of the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. His hobbies included golfing, hunting, fishing, baking pies and woodworking. Alongside his wife, he built their dream home in the Carolina Trace 15 years ago. He was active in many areas, including maintenance and golfing, and he made many friends. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and enjoyed making memories. A special place was making the trip to fish in Canada with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Shelton; and grandson, Donovan. He leaves behind a sister, Barbara Green (late husband, Bob Green); brother, William Shelton and wife Elaine; sister, Carol Wilcom (late husband Jerome Wilcom); along with many nieces and nephews. He had three beautiful daughters and three wonderful sons-in-law, Shannon Renee and Paul Travis, of Seward, Nebraska, Brooke Liann and Eric Hayes, of Berthoud, Colorado, and Sarah Christine and Carl Pinckney of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He was “Pappy” to nine grandchildren, Megan, Morgan, Joseph, Bailey, Stephen, Jacob, Adam, Erica and Isabella,
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. June 29, 2022, at Morris Chapel UMC, Sanford, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Morris Chapel UMC, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared at: millerboles funeralhome.com.
