Joseph Minnick

As the sun set on May 12, 2020, our brother in Christ Joseph Arthur Minnick went in peace to his Father’s Kingdom.
The son of Lucian Dallas Minnick and Mamie Elizabeth Hume, born October 29, 1922 in Silver Spring Maryland. Joe was the eldest of 12 children.
He served in World War II in the Army Air Corp as a part of the Air Transport Command and later ran his own successful carpentry company.
He married Ruth Audrey Hobbs Tower on June 17, 1972, enjoying 41 anniversaries until her departure in August of 2013.
Joe was a dedicated son of God attending Montgomery United Methodist Church in Mount Airy, MD, and was a long time Colesville Lions Club member. Joe and his wife, Ruth enjoyed many trips with the Damascus Senior Citizens Travel Club, they loved to share stories from their time in Yellowstone when the bison crossed the road in front of their tour bus. He later took these trips with his granddaughter.
Joe is survived by his four stepchildren; Paul Tower, wife, Sue, Roy Tower, wife, Anita, Martha Reed, husband, David and Len Tower, wife, Jill.
Grandchildren, Ann, Paul, Hollicyn, Heather, Michael, Matthew, Corey, Devian, Shana and husband, Joseph Richardson.
He is also survived by his loving daughter-in-law, Kellie Carder, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Joe turned 90 in 2012, on his birthday he was given a great-granddaughter, Sophia, who got to share seven amazing birthdays with him.
We thought he walked on water.