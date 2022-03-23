Joseph Moyer

Joseph Albert Moyer, age 78, a resident of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his son’s home March 17, 2022, in Nokesville, Virginia. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1984 before he retired. Joseph is survived by his son, Stephan Moyer and wife Angie, of Nokesville, Virginia; his daughter, Carmen Moyer Cornwall and husband Matt, of Nokesville, Virginia; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A service is pending at a later date in Thurmont, Maryland. Arrangements are by Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. To offer online condolences, visit moserfuneralhome.com.
