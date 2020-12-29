Joseph N. Shrader, Navy Official, Coast Guard Reserve Captain

Joseph N. Shrader, age 90, retired deputy commander and senior civilian of the Naval Sea Systems Command, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 24, 2020, at Homewood in Frederick, Maryland.
Mr. Shrader was employed by the Navy Department from 1963 until his retirement in 1992. After active duty in the Coast Guard from 1952 to 1955, he was employed in private shipyards in Baltimore and Seattle as a naval architect and program manager until 1963, when he was employed by the Navy Department Bureau of Ships in Washington, D.C. Subsequent to working in various ship acquisition program management positions and becoming a member of the senior executive service in 1981, he became the deputy commander and senior civilian in the Naval Sea Systems Command in 1985. From 1989 to 1992, he served as the Navy chair at the Defense Systems Management College at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Among the awards he received for his Navy service were the Presidential Meritorious Executive and Navy Distinguished Civilian Service awards.
A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Mr. Shrader was raised in the Washington, D.C., area. A graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School in D.C. in 1947, the Bullis School in 1948 and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1952, he retired as a captain in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve in 1982. His Coast Guard assignments included north Atlantic weather patrol, arctic and domestic icebreaking, and four reserve commands. He was twice awarded the Coast Guard Commendation Medal for his reserve service.
Mr. Shrader was a member of the Military Officers Association of America, the Reserve Officers Association, the Senior Executives Association, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the American Legion, the U.S. Naval Institute, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association.
He is survived by three of his children and his children’s spouses, Norbert J. Shrader, Lynne Fay Shrader (wife of the late John N. Shrader), Mark and Kimberly Shrader, Michelle and Dan McDonald; five grandchildren and their spouses, Kristen Shrader Wilson (Brandon), Michael Shrader (Tara), Brittany Shrader Richman (Joseph), Ashley Shrader-Lee (Anecia) and Joseph McDonald (Stephanie); and six great grandchildren, Gage Wilson, Georgia Wilson, Macy Shrader, Nolan Shrader, Braylon Shrader, Conner Richman and Greyson Shrader-Lee.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Ann Shrader; his second wife, Joyce Ann Shrader; and his son, John Neal Shrader.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.