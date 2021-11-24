Joseph P. Lucas, age 86, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Edenton Retirement Community.
Born and raised in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, Joe was the son of the late Samuel Merrill Lucas and Helen Lucas (nee Nash). He was married to Dorothy (Kremer) Lucas for 64 years.
Growing up, Joe enjoyed Boy Scouts and summers in Cape May, New Jersey. He attended Central District Catholic High School and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
After graduation, Joe worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, then as a manufacturer’s representative in the specialty steel industry for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. and Altec Corp. His career facilitated moves from Pittsburgh to Detroit, Branford, Connecticut, and Nashville, Tennessee. After retirement, he enjoyed more than a decade as a greeter at Sam’s Club in Frederick, Maryland.
Joe achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1949, Order of the Arrow, and then continued with Boy Scouts of America as an adult leader who took his scout troop to Philmont Scout Ranch (New Mexico), Mackinac Island (Michigan), and campouts in Michigan and Canada.
While living 17 years in Connecticut, he traveled the New England states for work, then enjoyed sailing on Long Island Sound on weekends. In Nashville, he covered a large sales territory of southern states, including Florida and Texas. He attended St. Henry’s Catholic Church and joined the Knights of Columbus. He took up scuba diving and archery. He also enjoyed gun collecting and country music. After retirement, Joe relocated to Maryland to be closer to children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed family gatherings in Frederick and the Outer Banks.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Barbara (Claudio) Riccitelli, Diane (Robert) Bosser, Glenn (Jennifer) Lucas and Mark (Marjorie) Lucas; and grandchildren, Aric, Marisa and Sarah Bosser, Michael and Nicole Lucas, and Samuel, Isaac, Paul, Noah and Cecilia Lucas; and several nieces and nephews in Ohio and Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary B. Odioso (Lucas); and son, Eric Joseph Lucas.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery (stjohn-frederick.org).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (stjohn-frederick.org).
Online condolences can be offered at www.keeneybasford.com.