Joseph Phillip (JoJo) Abrahams Jr.

It is with deep sorrow and much love we mourn the passing of Joseph P. Abrahams Jr., 87, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Somerford Place of Frederick.
Joe was born in Washington, D.C., to the late Joseph Sr. and Pauline Abrahams.
He graduated from Damascus High School in 1952, joined the U.S. Navy in 1953 aboard the USS Yellowstone and established the Silver Spring Exxon station at 8301 Fenton St. from 1958 until his retirement in 1978.
Joe was an avid fisherman in Hague, Virginia, and took pride in cooking his father’s famous fried chicken at the Damascus Fire Department, Tom & Ray’s restaurant and at John Deere events. His passion was crabbing, hunting and cooking with friends and family. Joe will be forever remembered for instilling his strong work ethic yet jovial side to life.
Joe was preceded in death by spouse, Florence Abrahams; children, Luke Abrahams and Connie P. Abrahams; and sister, Betty (Abrahams) Crumpton.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Henry Abrahams, Barbara (Abrahams) Watkins and Louis Abrahams; daughter, Linda G. Abrahams; grandchildren, Christie (Pavlock) Galster, Seth Abrahams, Sarah (Abrahams) Durden and Josh Abrahams; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 20, 2021, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.