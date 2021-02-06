Joseph Reed Green suddenly entered into a spirit of remembrance on Jan. 30, 2021, at the age of 66 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was honored to have been surrounded by family and special friends. Joe, also known as “Reed,” was a wonderful person with a zest for life. He, his smile and jokes will be greatly missed.
Joseph was born in Miami Beach, Florida on Aug. 28, 1954. His mother, Jane Chew Green and brother, John A. Quinn, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Shifler Green, daughter, Tara Marie Butler, son-in -law, Wade Thomas Butler, grandsons Luke Harlan Butler and Nolan Carter Butler of Frederick, Maryland, and sister-in-laws Cynthia Ann Shifler of Salisbury, Maryland and Sue (Quinn) Adessa of San Marcos, California. He was blessed to have close friends and family, especially his cousin, Norman “Bunny” Sensinger of Baltimore, Maryland.
Spending all of his childhood in Allentown, PA, Joe was a proud Eagle Scout and Civil Air Patrol ground search and rescue team leader. He graduated from William Allen High School in 1972. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1976 with a B.S. in Aerospace and Ocean Engineering and was honored to be in the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets as commander of D Company (Go Hokies!). He earned a Master of Science in industrial engineering and management from North Dakota State University.
He proudly wore the wings of a U.S.A.F Navigator and U.S. Army Airborne wings. He served in the Air Force at Mather AFB (CA), Castle AFB (CA) and Minot AFB (ND) as a B-52H electronic warfare officer. He and his crew were an integral part in the attempted rescue mission of the Iranian hostages in the early 1980’s. He is also the recipient of an Air Force Commendation Medal among other honors. He was honorably discharged as a Captain and remained a proud veteran.
As a civilian he worked as a defense contractor supporting the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army in special and conceptual programs. He supported the National Weather Service, particularly in the Alaska Region, in the area of remote facilities modernization and was the designer of the new upper air Radiosonde parachutes.
All forms of nature were his passion. Joe loved being outside, hiking, hunting, fishing, archery, trap shooting, bird watching and camping. Over the years he volunteered at Catoctin Creek Park, loved to explore the Frederick Watershed and scouted for fishing ponds with his dear friend David Swiger. The Beast Feast with the Allentown Crew was a treasured annual event. Alaska was a favorite travel spot where he could gaze at the bears. Joe loved all critters but especially the dogs throughout his life, Katie, Tessa, Cha Cha and Hoover. He was talented at decoy carving, woodworking and fixing anything. Joe tended to go above and beyond for people and had a way of making even small events memorable.
He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Feagaville, Washington County Sportsman Association (Polecat Hollow) and Camp Kanawha (Frederick County Fish & Game Protective Association) — all of which he served on various committees. Joe was also chairperson of the Ballenger Community Hall trustees as well as member of Ballenger Civic Community Association.
“What a Wonderful World” was a song he held dear to his heart. When you see a hawk, think of Joe.
Services will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified of services please email josephreedgreenlegacy@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please hug your loved ones, get outside and consider making a donation in his memory to The National Wildlife Federation, Frederick County Parks and Recreation — Catoctin Creek Park in Middletown, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (Feagaville—Frederick, Maryland) or The Boy Scouts of America.