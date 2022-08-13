Joseph Renner

Joseph “Joe” Arthur Renner, 63, of Keymar, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Born Nov. 8, 1958, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Roland S. Renner Sr. and Pearl Eleanora Brown Renner. He was the husband of Cathy Renner, his wife of 38 years.
He was self-employed as a trim carpenter, owning and operating Trim Master and performing all the maintenance at the Ott rentals. He was a member of the Thurmont AMVETS, the AMVETS riders, Thurmont American Legion Post 168, Gettysburg Eagles and the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, riding his Harley, shooting pool, working on cars, and drinking beer. He enjoyed helping people with anything from fixing their car to working on their house.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Shannon Tipton and husband Clarence III, of Libertytown, Sharon Lewis, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Sabrina Renner and Chris Spencer, of Boonsboro, Brandi LaCasse and husband Chris, of Knoxville, and Amanda Renner, of Keymar; grandchildren, Clarence IV, Cheyenne, Adam, Kyle, Alana, Adriana, Savannah, Hippie, BooBoo and Colson; great-grandson, Clarence V; great-granddaughter, Mia; siblings, Donna J. Ritchie and husband Scott, of Keymar, and Eleanor Putman and husband Roy, and Roland S. Renner, all of Thurmont; and special friend and brother-in-law, John Ott, of Gettysburg. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by brothers, Franklin E. Renner Sr. and David C. Renner Sr.; and a sister-in-law, Gail Renner.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Linda Lambert officiating. Interment will follow at Monocacy Church of the Brethren Cemetery.