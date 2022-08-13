Joseph Renner

Joseph “Joe” Arthur Renner, 63, of Keymar, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Born Nov. 8, 1958, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Roland S. Renner Sr. and Pearl Eleanora Brown Renner. He was the husband of Cathy Renner, his wife of 38 years.

He was self-employed as a trim carpenter, owning and operating Trim Master and performing all the maintenance at the Ott rentals. He was a member of the Thurmont AMVETS, the AMVETS riders, Thurmont American Legion Post 168, Gettysburg Eagles and the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, riding his Harley, shooting pool, working on cars, and drinking beer. He enjoyed helping people with anything from fixing their car to working on their house.