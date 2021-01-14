Joseph Rogers

Mr. Joseph Michael Rogers, 33, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, died unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2020.
Born in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sept. 8, 1987, Joseph was the son of Ann Marie Rogers and Anthony Rogers Jr., of Frederick. Joseph graduated from Frederick High School and was a skilled construction worker. He loved to play and watch baseball, playing in the Frederick Little League and in the Babe Ruth League. He was an avid New York Yankees fan.
In addition to his parents, Joseph is survived by his siblings, Michelle Hughes (Tim) and Anthony Rogers III (Savannah); his fiance, Jessica Brown; nieces, Jayden, Layla and Danielle; nephews, Tyler, Tim and Anthony IV; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Resthaven Funeral Services home and community center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at noon. COVID-19 precautions must be observed. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation (kidney.org). To view a livestream of Joseph’s service or to sign the online guestbook, visit Joseph’s obituary on www.resthaven.us.