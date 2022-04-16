Joseph Sharitz

Joseph Donald Sharitz, 76 years old, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away April 9, 2022, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born Oct. 29, 1945, he was the son of the late Kate Sharitz and Virginia Sharitz (Crouse).
Joseph is preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Sharitz; his mother and father, Kate and Virginia Sharitz; his sisters, Georgie Kregline, Virginia Cole and Brenda Sharitz; and his brother, Roy Lee Sharitz.
Surviving him is his brother, Dennis Sharitz, of Thurmont, Maryland; his daughter, Valerie Cole, of Kearneysville, West Virginia; and his grandsons, Joseph Evans and wife Brittany, and Joshua Evans and partner Ashleigh Martin, of Kearneysville, West Virginia. He is also survived by his great grandchild, Riley Evans, of Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Funeral arrangements are held with John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W. Hunter Road, Beallsville, Maryland. Pastor Danny Moore will officiate.