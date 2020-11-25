On Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, Joseph Henry Stine, of Jefferson, Maryland, died peacefully with his family by his side. Loving husband to Joyce D. Stine; father to Mark Joseph Stine (Sue), Kenneth William Stine (Michelle), and Melody Ann Morales (Elder); and stepfather to Cynthia Ridlon, Pamela Kaelber, and William David Doe. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and special friend, Carl Ferguson.
A graveside service will be held on Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Jefferson United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3882 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755.