Joseph Streamer McClelland

Joseph S. McClelland, 93, passed away on June 3, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was the only child of the late John and Margaret McClelland. His beloved wife of 71 years, Virginia Lee (Wood) McClelland, passed away four months ago. He is survived by daughters, Susan Lawrence and husband William, and Linda McLane and husband Roy. He was lovingly called Pap-Pap by his four granddaughters, Emily Lawrence, Courtney (Lawrence) Johnson and husband Austen, Meredith (McLane) Southers and husband Jordan and Jaclyn McLane; and his three great-grandchildren, Caden Johnson, Riley Johnson and Madison Southers, with little boy Southers arriving in a few weeks. Joe is survived by his first cousin, Lorraine Jordana, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Harmer, of Atlanta, Georgia; and three nieces and their families.
Joe was born on a leap year, Feb. 29, 1928, in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Joe attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts’ highest honor. He graduated from New Bethlehem High School in 1946. He enlisted in the Navy as a Corpsman and was stationed at Naval Gun Factory in Washington, D.C. It was there that he met Virginia at a USO dance. He learned his trade as a dental technician in the Navy. Joe was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1948, when Virginia flew over in November 1949 to marry him. After living in Hawaii for one year, they returned to the states in 1950. After leaving the Navy in 1954, Joe began working as a salesman for a dental laboratory. Later, he opened his own laboratory in Gaithersburg. After selling his business, he returned to being a dental salesman before finally retiring in 1993.
Joe and Virginia purchased their first home in Kensington, then moved to Rockville, where they lived for 47 years. In 2003 they moved to Crestwood Village to be closer to family. At Crestwood, he enjoyed playing Bingo with friends. Joe enjoyed camping and fishing. Being a wonderful family man, one would always see Joe at all his daughters’ and granddaughters’ sports, music and dance performances.
Joe joined Masonic Lodge No. 204 in Bethesda in 1952 that merged with Kensington Lodge No. 198. He later earned his 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. Joe was also a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon, where he marched in many parades as a clown with his invisible dog. Joe and Virginia were actively involved in Job’s Daughters with their daughters.
Joe’s favorite activity centered around the Lion’s Club. With great dedication, he served in the Gaithersburg Lions Club and the District for more than 55 years. He held every major office, including president twice. Joe is a Melvin Jones Fellow and was awarded a Life Membership. At the District level, he served on the District’s 22-C’s Eye Bank Board of Directors. He is the holder of the District’s coveted Bull Thrower’s Award and received the International President’s Certificate of Appreciation. Joe was most proud of his 33 years as the chairman of District 22-C’s Student Honor Band where Joe and Virginia spent enormous energy and countless hours. As well as playing at several district events, the band traveled to France and Germany to play at the international convention. He was a current member of the Monocacy Lions. Joe believed in and faithfully followed the Lion’s motto of “We serve.”
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Monocacy Cemetery in Beallsville, Maryland, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Lions 22 C Band Scholarship, which will be established in Joseph and Virginia McClelland’s honor. Checks can be made out to Lions District 22-C Honor Youth Band and sent to Charles Holpuch, 24405 Hanson Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882.