Joseph T Proskine

Joseph Proskine, 61, of Littlestown, died Saturday, Dec 5, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Stacy (Kimball) Proskine for 19 years. Born April 27, 1959, in Oxford, Pennsylvania, Joe was the son of Tyler Proskine of Quincy, Florida, and the late Buena (Wickham) Proskine who died in 2015. He was a Peters Township High School graduate. Joe was a certified horticulturist and arborist and was a sales representative for Ruppert Nurseries of Laytonsville, Maryland.
Surviving in addition to his wife and his father, are his children, Michael Proskine and Kristin of Yorktown, Virginia; Sarah Armento and Michael of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and Lily Proskine of Littlestown; his seven grandchildren; his brothers, Daniel Proskine and Wendy of Kamiah, Idaho; Vincent Proskine of Peoria, Arizona; his sister, Tylene Duncan of Torrance, California; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was a member of Professional Grounds Maintenance Society, Frederick Area Landscape Contractors and Nurserymen’s Association, International Society of Arboriculture and Maryland Nursery and Landscape Association. He was an avid golfer, gardener, an outdoorsman and loved family gatherings.
Due to COVID-19, services are private. Memorials in Joe’s name may be made to American Diabetes Association — P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or FALCAN — P.O. Box 771, Buckeystown, MD 21717 or PGMS — 2331 Rock Spring Rd., Forest Hill, MD 21050.
