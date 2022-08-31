Joseph Thompson

Mr. Joseph Franklin Thompson, 92, of Frederick, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of Shirley (Pearson) Thompson for 68 years.
Born July 28, 1930, in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Richard and Mary (Schranz) Thompson.
Joseph worked for Frederick Trading Co. for 40 years. He especially loved the outdoors, going on camping trips with his family and friends. He became an amateur magician to entertain his grandchildren and family.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by his children, Mark Thompson (Christine), Julie Kennell and Stephan Thompson (Sheree); grandchildren, Dr. Craig Thompson (Anne), Chase Thompson, Emily Tobin (Craig), Gregory Kennell (Loren), Justin Kennell (Marissa), Mikala Kennell, Chandler Kennell, Sawyer Kennell, Delaney Kennell, Caroline Kennell and Christopher Thompson; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor R. Warrenfeltz; and brother, John G. Thompson (Sharon).
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard C. Thompson Jr. and Hazel Marie Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.