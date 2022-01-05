Joseph (Joe) Peter Valek, 60, of Frederick passed away on November 16, 2021.
Joe was born on June 30, 1961 at Prince George’s County Hospital to Joan Marie Landon and the late Richard Joseph Valek. He was a concrete worker for most of his life, and enjoyed hobbies such as cooking, fishing, and watching football with friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Dayna Valek; mother, Joan Hargis; siblings, Nicole Wears and husband Thomas, Thomas Valek and wife Christine, and Karen Ranneberger and husband David; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Valek; sister, Lisa Snider; and niece, Samantha Snider.
A memorial service will be held to honor Joseph’s life at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy (US 15 N) Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Way Station, Inc. online at https://www.sheppardpratt.org/donate/ or by mail to PO Box 3826, 228 W Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21705.