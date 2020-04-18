Joseph Norman Welty, 92, of Emmitsburg, MD, died peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Homewood at Frederick.
Born January 10, 1928 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Tyson and Mary (McNair) Welty. He was the devoted husband of Miriam Augusta (Sandkuhler) Welty, to whom he was married for 66 years. She passed December 22, 2014.
Joe was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg. Along with his wife, Miriam, he owned and operated the former Welty’s Meat Market in Emmitsburg for more than 25 years. Together, they owned and managed West End Homes and Apartments for more than 40 years, until retiring in 1996.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and watching Baltimore Ravens football. He was a stock market enthusiast and a President’s Circle donor to Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are his four children, Yvonne Harbaugh of Fairfield, PA, Cynthia Knoepfel of Fayetteville, PA, Joseph Welty and wife Jan of Frederick, and Vincent Welty and wife Rosemary of Emmitsburg; sister, Barbara Martin of Emmitsburg; grandchildren, Meredith, Joseph and Olivia Welty, Travis Martin and Wade Harbaugh; great-granddaughter, Atley Harbaugh; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Baker, and brothers, Bernard and James Welty.
Due to the current national health crisis, a memorial mass celebrating Joe’s life will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
Memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.