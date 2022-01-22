Joseph William Cover, 88, died Jan. 4, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Middleburg, Maryland, the son of William Newman Cover and Elizabeth Irene Hahn Cover. His immigrant ancestors arrived in America from Germany in 1748. He was a seventh-generation Marylander and attended public schools in Union Bridge and Thurmont, Maryland. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from the University of Maryland in 1954, and his Master of Arts degree in American government and politics and public administration in 1964 from the University of Florida. From 1967-68, he was a Congressional fellow, serving as Legislative Assistant for Congressman Leonard Farbstein; administrative assistant for Robert Kennedy, and speechwriter for Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
Mr. Cover’s career was evenly divided between the aerospace and human services fields. Between 1955 and 1970, he was an Air Force jet pilot, a technical publications editor with the Martin Marietta Corporation, and a planner, analyst, and manager with the Office of Manned Spaceflight in Washington, D.C. He received an Apollo Program Achievement Award from the NASA administrator in 1970 for the successful lunar landing program.
From 1970-1985, Mr. Cover held a variety of management positions with the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare. These included deputy director for Nationwide Field Operations; director, Policy Development and Systems Design; and regional inspector general. In 1971, at the request of the Office of the President, he served on a special task force to reform the management systems of the Executive Branch of the federal government. From 1973-77, he represented the Department on the Rocky Mountain Oil Shale Advisory Panel that oversaw oil shale development in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Mr. Cover’s favorite avocational interests were teaching and volunteer work. He taught courses for Martin Marietta, the University of Florida, and the Metropolitan State College in Denver. His volunteer work was principally through the Optimist Club, Salvation Army, Colorado Food Share, Big Brothers, Boy Scouts, Elks Club, Air Force Association, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and various churches. He served as president of both the Boulder Central Optimist Club and the Boulder Chapter of the Air Force Association. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Boulder and was a skipper of the Mariners Organization therein.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Patricia Anne (nee Lutzi); two sons, Valan Joe (Valerie), of Littleton, Colorado, and John Marshall (Kimberly), of Exton, Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren, Kristin Marie and Sara Elizabeth, of Littleton, and Michael Joseph and Joshua David of Exton. His first wife, Melrose, his parents and two sisters preceded him in death. In addition, he is survived by three very special stepsons and six step-grandchildren.
His remains were cremated, and a memorial will be erected in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
The family will receive visitors at a memorial service on a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.