Joseph Alexander Wilson, age 88, Hagerstown, passed away on Wednesday January 27, 2021.
He was born in Rockport Kentucky on May 8, 1932 a son of the late Alexander Patterson and Edith Graves Wilson.
He moved to Maryland to live with his sister, Margaret, attending Kramer Junior High and Chamberlain High School in Washington DC..
He met his future wife in Maryland, Jacqueline Printz Wilson and they were married on June 6, 1952.
He served in the Army Engineering Corps in Korea from July 1952 to July 1954. Jackie and Joe moved to the Middletown area in 1969 where he started working for the Frederick County Board of Education as a refrigeration mechanic. He retired from there in December 1978 because of an inherited gene that eventually destroyed his sight.
Jackie and Joe did not have any children of their own but their home was always open to family. They helped raise two nephews, Robert Wilson and Ronnie Wilson, and one niece, Vicki George. Joe’s niece, Glenda, and two of her children, Tina and Carla Anderson also lived with them for a time. Joe’s mother, and his brother Carl Wilson, and his nephew Otto Gross, also lived with them at different times.
Joe was a people person and was never happier then when telling jokes and making people laugh. He dearly loved his many dogs. He will be remembered by his special friend, Ken Branch, special family friends, John and Kathy Loudon, and by his niece and nephew, Benjamin and Romelle Warring, and by many other nieces and nephews.
Joe was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to the brother and sister mentioned above, Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Bertie, Goldia, and Martine.
A private celebration will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Locust Valley Bible Church, 1323 Marker Rd., Middletown, MD 21769 or to American Cancer Society or Washington County Hospice.
