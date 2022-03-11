Joseph David Wolfinger, 89, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away from a heart attack Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his beloved home.
He was born in Washington, D.C., to the late Stuart W. Wolfinger and Dora Venzsky Wolfinger. Joe graduated from George Washington University with a degree in engineering. Joe is a veteran of the Korean War and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nation Service Medal and United Defense Service Medal.
Joe settled and built his home atop South Mountain, which overlooked Middletown Valley. He worked for many years as a mechanical engineer and is fondly remembered as always tinkering, working on projects, and building gadgets with his grandkids.
Joe is survived by his wife, Jane, and her three children, Ellen, Emily and Nathan; his son, David Wolfinger and wife Leslie, and their six children; his son, Stuart Wolfinger and wife Ramona; his daughter, Courtney McClain and her two children; his daughter, Cameron Welch and husband Kenny, and their four children; his daughter, Chris Pounds and her three children; his daughter, Cary Halsey and husband Chip, and their two children; his beloved dog, Duncan; and his bird, Beau.
Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Zeikel; and second wife, Karen Wolfinger.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home in Boonsboro. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.