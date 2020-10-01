Josephine Amelia Cosman

Josephine Amelia Cosman, 88, of Monrovia, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Cosman, Ralph Cosman, Lynn Smith, and Paul Cosman; grandchildren, Erin Lowe, Devon Cavell, Nicholas Smith, Ashley Blondell, Owen Cosman and Megan Marsden; sister, Jane Hoffman; daughter-in-law, Misty Cosman; son-in-law, Gary Smith; great-grandchildren, James Lowe IV, Kaleb Lowe, Laken Lowe, Cole Cavell, Wesley Cavell, Joey Blondell, Amelia Blondell and Mason Blondell; great-grandsons-in-law, James Lowe III, Tyler Blondell, Jason Cavell and Matt Marsden. She was predeceased by her husband Milton Cosman; parents, Charles and Melba Abbate; daughter, Carla Cosman; and sisters Mary-Ann Higgs and Rose Elaine Abbate.

Josephine Amelia Cosman, aka Millie and Grammy, was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Anyone who knew her would describe her as selfless, hilarious, beautiful, giving, feisty and kindhearted, with a heart of gold. She was one in a million. She was the sole caretaker for her daughter, Carla Cosman, and was devoted to her until her death in 2017. She was a best friend and mother to her children, who loved her beyond measure. She was the best grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to anyone she came in contact with. She loved to play Bingo and was a woman of faith.

A private service for immediate family will be held on Oct. 30. Her celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 in Josephine and Carla Cosman’s name.

