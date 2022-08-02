Josephine Howell was born in Middletown, Maryland, June 6, 1939. She spent most of her life helping others before ever thinking of herself, dedicating her life to her husband, Ronald; son, Mark; sister, Darlene; and grandson, Cahill. Her love and devotion to family and friends was extraordinary. She spent the majority of her time devoting herself to her family as well as tending to her gardens, passing away July 23 2022, battling cancer and leaving behind a grieving family. Her loving and caring soul will be missed. With respect to any donations, they can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Friends may call from 10-10:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at graveside in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown. The Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.