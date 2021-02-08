Josephine L. Dinterman

Josephine Lorraine Dinterman, age 76, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at her home unexpectedly.
Born on Jan. 29, 1945 in Rocky Ridge, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles Floyd Eyler and Oneida Eyler. She was married to Richard E. Dinterman for 55 years.
Josephine graduated from Thurmont High School. She enjoyed taking care of her home. Watching her birds, especially cardinals, and working in her flower garden brought her much joy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Mike Dinterman and his wife Kim of Rocky Ridge, David Dinterman and his wife Michelle of Woodsboro; grandchildren: Jennifer, Chelsea, Shawn, Haley and Abby; brothers: Francis Eyler and Richard Eyler and his wife Gloria. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by sisters: Betty Lemmon, Dorothy Ambrose, Doris Schildt; and brother: Charles Eyler Jr.
A private family funeral service is being planned. The service will be recorded and can be viewed at hartzlerfuneralhome.com on Mrs. Dinterman’s “tribute wall” after February 14. There will be no public visitation.
Private burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Rocky Ridge. The Rev. James Russell will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 10043 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.