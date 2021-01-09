Joy Reichard

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joy Lee Reichard, 63, of Frederick, on Thursday January 7, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital after a brief illness.
Born July 5, 1957 in Frederick, Joy was the loving wife of Daryle Reichard, and the daughter of the late Wayne and Barbara Stull.
Joy graduated from Frederick High School in 1975, and worked her entire adult life at FCB bank (formerly Frederick County Bank), where she made many friends of coworkers and clients around Frederick, who will all greatly miss her.
Joy enjoyed shopping and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend, and showed the same love a mother or grandmother would to her nieces and nephews. We will all miss her dearly.
In addition to her husband Daryle, Joy is survived by sister Tammy Thomas and husband Rickey, brother-in-law Steve Reichard and wife Linda, and sister-in-law Debbie Fisher and husband Gary. Uncles Floyd Haines and Ronald Stull (Vicky). Nieces Mindy Cowan (Ben), Rebecca Richardson (Chris), Rebecca Flook (David), Amie Heyward (Eddie) , and nephews Scott Fisher (Lisa) and Jamie Reichard (Cari). Great nieces and nephews Julia, Grace, and Caleb Cowan , Alexiea Flook, Cailyn, Emery, and Alesana Richardson, Peyton Thomas, Rachael and Logan Fisher, Christopher Brooks, Wendy Ann Reichard, Stefanie Myers, and Savannah Woods. Also numerous cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by nephew Joshua Thomas.
A celebration of Joy’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of one’s choice.