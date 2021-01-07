Joyce Bufter

Joyce (Jo) Farmer Bufter, 92, was promoted to glory on Dec. 23, 2020.
Born on Nov. 19, 1928, in Toronto, Canada, she was the middle daughter of Victor and Doris (Spicer) Farmer, both of whom were officers in the Salvation Army. Among her fondest memories of childhood were baking butter tarts with her mother and going to the old Maple Leaf Gardens with her closest friend, Ruth Brooks, to watch their beloved Toronto Maple Leafs play hockey.
Jo emigrated from Toronto to Baltimore, Maryland, in 1946 where she met and married David (Dave) E. Bufter in 1947. They enjoyed 44 wonderful loving years together until Dave’s death in 1992. Jo is survived by their three children, Susan Wester Skidmore and her husband Doug, David F. Bufter and his wife Kate, and Stephen T. Bufter and his wife Dolly.
Jo will be lovingly remembered by her six grandchildren who delighted in having her actively involved in their lives as they grew to adulthood and eventually had families of their own, resulting in 15 great-grandchildren. Also mourning her passing are the families of her two nephews in Canada with whom she enjoyed an especially close and caring relationship; they are Eric Mundy and his wife Shelley, and David Mundy and his wife Ruth.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Margaret Mundy and Evelyn Miller; and one great-grandchild.
Jo spent her professional life working as an office administrator for several large medical practices. She enjoyed music and at various times sang in church choirs as well as the Fort Myers Florida City of Palms Chapter of Sweet Adelines.
Among Jo’s many endearing qualities that her family will forever cherish were her love of family, her many witticisms, her hearty laugh and her strong work ethic. And, while we are all saddened by her loss, we take comfort in the gift of having had her in our lives for so long.
The family wishes to thank the leadership and staff at Pacifica Assisted Living in Ft. Myers, Florida, and Hope Hospice for the quality of care Jo received and the support they provided to the family.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services. A private service for family will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 223 W. 5th St., Frederick, MD 21701 or Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL, 33908.