Joyce Friel

Joyce Ellen Friel, 66, of Charles Town, WV, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at her residence.
Born March 24, 1954, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Riggs Heinrich of Westminster, MD and the late Max Alfred Heinrich Jr.
After retirement from Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick, MD, Joyce was an active caregiver to her granddaughter, Clara. Joyce lived a life full of laughter and faith. She became a member of Charles Town Presbyterian Church where she served on the worship committee and coordinated prayer cards. She enjoyed gardening, cross-stitch, and a variety of other handicrafts. Joyce has finally been reunited with her beloved, Tom Friel, and caring father, Max Heinrich.
In addition to her mother, Elizabeth, she is survived by two daughters, Conni Covington of Hyattsville, MD, and Robin Covington and husband Jose Guzman of Hyattsville, MD; three brothers, Paul Heinrich and wife Janie; Karl Heinrich and wife Lela; and Kurt Heinrich and wife Brenda; three granddaughters, Clara, Eva and Mia Guzman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is not having a formal ceremony. Memorial donations can be sent to Charles Town Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 89, Charles Town, WV 25414.
Please send condolences to RoCovington@gmail.com.
Condolences may also be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.