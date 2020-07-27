Joyce Marie Hall, of Middletown, 70, died Saturday July 25 at the Ballenger Creek Center, Frederick. She was the wife of the late Roger Hall.
Born in Gaithersburg on Nov. 17, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mabel Embry Dove. She was a salesperson for electronic parts until her retirement.
She is survived by one son, Tony Hubbard, and his wife Danielle of Stevensville, MD, three grandchildren Nick, Zach and Katie Hubbard, one brother Ed Dove of Lexington. KY, a niece Jillian House and a nephew Patrick Dove.
Funeral services will be private.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
