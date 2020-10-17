Nathan “Nate” Bell, of Walkersville, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Gregory Byrd, of Frederick, died on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Joyce Lee Haller Fleagle-Wantz, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, died Thursday, Oct. 13. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.
Donald Fritz died on Friday, Oct. 2. Arrangements are by Hoffman Funeral Homes, Boswell, Pennsylvania.
Mark Neal, of Smithsburg, died Friday, Oct. 9. Arrangements are by Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, Boonsboro.
Marlene Purdum, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, died Monday, Oct. 12. Arrangements are by Resthaven Funeral Services, Frederick.
Velma Sheppard, of Middletown, died on Thursday, Oct. 15. Arrangements are by Minich Funeral Home, Hagerstown.
Virginia Stephens, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Arrangements were by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Robert “Bob” Windham, of Marietta, Georgia, died Tuesday, Oct. 13.