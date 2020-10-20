Joyce Lee Haller Fleagle-Wantz, 67, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania.
Born on June 23, 1953, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Morris and Helen Margaret Vaughn Fleagle.
Joyce grew up in Thurmont and was a 1971 graduate of Catoctin High School. In the past, she worked at the Thurmont Shoe Factory.
She enjoyed playing BINGO, trips to the beach, and watching talk shows and sitcoms, especially her favorite, “The Golden Girls”, and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan; but most of all, Joyce love spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are three children: Laurie Radi and husband Wayne of Thurmont, Kevin E. Wantz and partner Cathy of Emmitsburg, and Holly Wantz and partner of James of Fairfield; eight grandchildren: Sabrina, Tyler, Kyle, Jenna, Hunter, Hannah, Hayden and Nevaeh; two great-grandchildren: Gavin and Deklin; a brother, Frank Fleagle and Pat of West Virginia. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Davis; a brother, Bobby Fleagle; and a sister, Margaret Clem. Joyce will also be remembered by her sister-in-law, Jody Stimmel.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., in Thurmont, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Cure JM, P.O. Box 45768, Baltimore, MD 21297 or online at curejm.org/donate; an organization working to treat her granddaughter, Hannah.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont, and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick
