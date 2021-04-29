Joyce Lorraine Forrest, 83, of Williamsport, Maryland, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, Maryland.
She was born on April 11, 1938, in Harmony, Maryland, to the late Merle Equilla and Mary Catherine Gilbert Kline.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Elmer Forrest in 1997.
She was a homemaker.
Joyce was a member of Gateway Ministries in Williamsport, Maryland.
She had a love for red birds, especially cardinals.
Joyce had a special love for her family, and she enjoyed cooking.
She is survived by her daughter, April A. Stottler and her husband Clarence, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; daughter, Diane S. Fuller and her husband Wayne, of Middletown, Maryland; daughter, Tammy L. Neff and her husband Ronald, of Joppa, Maryland; brother, Daryl R. Kline, of Norwood, Missouri; grandchildren, Sabrina Albright, Gregory Stottler and Megan Fuller; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Aiden, Isabelle, Everett and a great-grandson on the way.
She was predeceased by her son, David C. Forrest; and brothers, Meredith Kline and James Kline.
The family will receive friends at the Osborne Funeral Home, P.A., 425 S. Conococheague St., Williamsport, Maryland, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. The funeral home will be open after noon on Thursday for the convenience of family and friends.
Graveside services will be private at Pleasant Walk United Methodist Church Cemetery in Myersville, Maryland, with Pastor Rodney K. Rhodes officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to: Doey’s House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneralhome.net.