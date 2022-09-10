Joyce Lou Anne Rayburn (nee Dobson) was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She received her bachelor’s degree at Purdue University, where she became an active lifelong member of Phi Mu. Following college, Lou Anne returned home to Baltimore and became a teacher. It was here where she married the love of her life, Richard Gray Rayburn.
Richard and Lou Anne raised three children while moving seemingly every year from city to city following his career. While Richard ran the railroad, Lou Anne ran the household. She navigated each new community, home and schools, all while creating a new social network in each new town. Lou Anne quickly became as successful at running the business of the family as Richard’s career continued to flourish.
Lou Anne was creative and had an eye for the art of needlepoint, knitting and scherenschnitte. As a natural teacher, she passed these gifts to her friends, students and family. She was a skilled baker whose pies are still a family legend. When she and Richard retired, they moved onto Sunnymeade, their farm in Frederick, Maryland, which became the centerpiece of the Dobson-Rayburn family. She volunteered at the Maryland Historical Society and Schifferstadt Architectural Museum.
Following Richard’s death in 1996, she remained in Frederick until 2012, when she moved to Cleveland, Ohio, to be closer to her grandchildren: Haley, Kirby and Olivia. Although she will miss Haley’s wedding to Timothy Rupprecht, she will be there in spirit.
Lou Anne is survived by her children, Anne (David) Smith, of Austin, Texas, and Thomas (Laura), of Cleveland, Ohio; son-in-law, Richard Lind, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; eldest daughter, Nancy Lind; her parents; and a brother.
Lou Anne will be deeply missed by the countless people whose lives she touched, and her large extended family scattered throughout the U.S. Thank you, Mom, for all you gave us in love, care, guidance and joy.
Donations can be made in remembrance of Lou Anne to the Judson Foundation (judsonsmartliving.org/foundation) or the Phi Mu Foundation (phimufoundation.org).