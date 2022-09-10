Joyce Lou Anne Rayburn

Joyce Lou Anne Rayburn (nee Dobson) was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She received her bachelor’s degree at Purdue University, where she became an active lifelong member of Phi Mu. Following college, Lou Anne returned home to Baltimore and became a teacher. It was here where she married the love of her life, Richard Gray Rayburn.

Richard and Lou Anne raised three children while moving seemingly every year from city to city following his career. While Richard ran the railroad, Lou Anne ran the household. She navigated each new community, home and schools, all while creating a new social network in each new town. Lou Anne quickly became as successful at running the business of the family as Richard’s career continued to flourish.