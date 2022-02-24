Joyce Mae Young, 82, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away Feb. 21, 2022, at her home.
Born Nov. 23, 1939, in Walkersville, she was the daughter of the late Alva E. Young and Ida V. Keeney Young Ramsburg.
She attended Walkersville High School before going to work at Shriner’s Manufacturing Co. and Hartz & Co. She worked there for 45 years alongside her brother, Gary. She had a love of dancing and always lived life to the fullest. She cherished the time spent with God’s gift to her, her best friend and dedicated caregiver, Sandy Brandt.
In addition to Sandy, she is survived by her brother, Gene Young; sister-in-law, Carrier Young; cousins, Peggy Eyler, Butch Eyler and Bonnie Snyder; special friend, Margaret DiPaolo, and her nephew, Jim Gregg; and many precious neighbors and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gary Young, Cleo Myers, Linda Warnock, Guy Young, Buck Young and Patsy Mann; and stepfather, Earl Ramsburg.
A graveside service officiated by Garry Sheaffer will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Union Chapel Cemetery on Daysville Road in Libertytown, Maryland, where she will be buried next to her brother.
Many thanks are given to the dedicated and caring staff of Frederick Health and Hospice.