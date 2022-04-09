Mrs. Joyce “Baw Baw” McKane, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, Maryland. Joyce was the wife of the late Raymond Leon McKane, who was the son of Scott McKane and “Reaty” Basore-McKane, all from Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born Oct. 24, 1934, she was the middle of three daughters of the late John and Margaret “Nagy” Filipovitz of Hagerstown, Maryland.
Joyce trained and became a registered nurse at Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland, in 1955, and she worked as a maternity nurse at the same hospital as her children grew. Together, she and her husband, Raymond, owned and operated a craft store in Frederick from 1981-1989.
She was an active volunteer with the Frederick Health Hospital Auxiliary and the longest-living member of the Frederick Woman’s Civic Club. She was of the Catholic faith. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her daughter, Cynthia McKane-Wagester and husband Kenneth, of Woodsboro; and her two grandchildren, Ashley Seton Wagester and James McKane. Surviving her as well are two sisters, Dolores Stambaugh, and Joann Highberger and husband Jack.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, in the Rose Hill Cemetery, 600 South Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick Woman’s Civic Club, 368 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701 or to St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.