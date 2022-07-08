Joyce Miller

Joyce “Joy” “Reds” A. Miller (nee Pickett), 71, of Woodbine, Maryland, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Gary “Hank” Miller for 43 years.
Joy was born Sept.4, 1950, in Woodbine, Maryland, the daughter of the late Mifflin S. Pickett and the late Edna L. Pickett (nee Green).
She enjoyed going to the mountains, camping, playing cards and playing softball. The real joys of her life were animals, her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Gary Miller Jr. and wife Crystal; and Heather Frye and husband Jimmy. She was the loving grandmother of Carson, Bronson and step-granddaughter, Summer Bolton and husband Jacob. She is also survived by her two brothers, Don Pickett and Mifflin Pickett.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Pipes.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Interment will be at Poplar Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BridgingLife Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences may be offered at burrier-queen.com.