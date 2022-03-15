Joyce Rowe

Joyce Marie Rowe, age 89, of Frederick, Maryland, passed peacefully early Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, and went to her heavenly home.
Joyce was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Jan. 27, 1933, and was the daughter of John E. Wisner and Agnes Heeter Wisner. She was married to her beloved husband of 43 years, Harry L. “Juggy” Rowe, until his death on Aug. 20, 1995.
Joyce worked as an administrative assistant at Fort Detrick for 36 years. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist in Frederick. Joyce devoted countless hours volunteering for many community organizations. She was a member of the auxiliary for Montevue Assisted Living; worked with the Salvation Army; served as a member of the board of directors for Second Street and Hope; volunteered with Clover Hill Homemakers, Stephen Ministries; and was a chaplain for the Trinity Alter Guild.
She is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn Simmons, of Frederick, Maryland, Penny Zimmerman (Gary), of Ocean View, Delaware, and Joy Rowe (David Dawson), of Jefferson, Maryland; grandchildren, Christopher Zimmerman (Teresa), of Grand Island, New York, and Emily Dawson; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Paige Zimmerman. Joyce is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, John W. Wisner and Virginia L. Dinterman.
The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., on Friday, March 18, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Shannon Sullivan officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church (trinityfrederick.org) or SOAR (Supporting Older Adults Through Resources) of Frederick (soarfrederick.org). Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.