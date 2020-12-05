Joyce Smothers

Joyce “Joy” Smothers, 60, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, 2020, born, Aug. 30, 1960. Joy was the beloved daughter of late Marvin Smothers and Bessie Holland Smothers.
Joy graduated from Boonsboro High School in 1978. In school, many referred to Joy as “Juice.” Many knew Joy as a spitfire, fierce, but gentle. Many who came in contact with Joy shared a smile and laugh. She enjoyed watching Madea movies, as well as House of Payne. Joy loved Harleys, house plants, and she is a fan of the New England Patriots. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Jamie Smothers and Bessie Thomas; two sons, Joseph Campbell and Tony Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; six brothers and sisters; 13 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and nephews; a host of loving cousins, aunts, uncles and friends; and forever friend, Melissa Jackson.
In addition to her mother and father, Joy is preceded in death by many family members and two special friends. “Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning.” — Psalm 30:5.
Funeral services details can be found at garylrollinsfuneralhome.com