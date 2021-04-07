Joyce Tolley

Joyce Jean Fisher Tolley, 78, of Hagerstown, Maryland, entered eternal rest with her Lord and savior on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to James Benton Tolley. She was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Ripley, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Otmer and Kathleen (Stewart) Fisher. She was preceded in death by two brothers, David Fisher and James Fisher. She is survived by two sisters, Shirley Mace, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, and Judy Bond, of Parkersburg, West Virginia. She is survived by one daughter, Sheryl Hazelwood and husband Tony, of Frederick, Maryland; and one son, James Tolley and wife Dawn, of Keedysville, Maryland. She is also survived by two grandsons, Joel and Micah Hazelwood; and two granddaughters, Claudia and Kendra Tolley. She was a longtime member of South End Baptist Church of Frederick, Maryland, where she served as teacher and director of the senior adult ministry. She will be greatly missed by her special, furry friend, Patrick. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701. Pastor Mike Cooper will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the South End Baptist Church in Frederick prior to services. Masks are required. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
