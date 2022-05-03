Joyce Elizabeth Williams (nee) Starkey, 76, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, passed away on April 25, 2022.
Joyce was the loving wife of David E. Williams.
Born Nov. 17, 1945, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph N. III and Sarah Rebecca (Price) Starkey.
Joyce is survived by her two sisters, Ellen Poteat and husband Douglas, of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Linda Frazier, of Cocoa, Florida; and one brother, David P. Starkey (Wendy), of Severna Park, Maryland.
Joyce was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Merie Day; two brothers, Joseph N. Starkey IV and George L. Starkey; and her adored pet, Lassie.
If Joyce had met you, she was your friend. Joyce was a kind, caring and generous person with a heart of gold. She was known to always be there for her family and friends. All friends agree Joyce was their very own “Betty Crocker.” If you knew Joyce, you received a box of all kinds of cookies for the holidays. Joyce would include her famous award-winning fudge; however, that recipe was kept secret.
Joyce was known to always be knitting or crocheting afghans, sweaters and baby clothes. These items were given to friends and loved ones. Afghans for each household, along with baby sweaters, hats and booties for every newborn.
Joyce will be inurned in Parklawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Rockville, Maryland, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home, Barnesville, Maryland.