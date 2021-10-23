Juanita Marie Devault (nee Shirley), 90, of Mount Airy, Maryland, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Lorien Mt. Airy.
She was the wife of 60 years to John “Jack” William Devault.
Mrs. Devault was born Aug, 11, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jonathan Young Shirley and the late Josephine Emma Shirley (nee Norris)
Mrs. Devault was a graduate of Allegany High School, class of 1949. She received her nursing degree from Sacred Heart Hospital, class of 1952.
Mrs. Devault started her career in nursing at Sacred Heart Hospital. She also worked at Springfield State Hospital and retired from the Carroll County Health Department. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Mount Airy Public Library and Mission of Mercy in New Windsor. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and Damascus Travel Club. Mrs. Devault was also a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where she was an usher and a greeter.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Diane M. and Michael Hughes, of Monrovia, and Cheryl A. and Stephen Smith, of Mount Airy; granddaughter, Sara M. Pickett and husband Daniel, of Mount Airy; grandson, David M. Hughes, of Monrovia; and great-grandsons, Casey and Jaxon Pickett.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Shirley; and a sister, Mary Jo Lakin.
All services are private.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lorien of Mt. Airy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lorien of Mt. Airy, 713 Midway Ave., Mount Airy, MD 21771 (in the memo, write Activities/Devault Donation).
